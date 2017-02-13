New Morgantown City Manager Meets with Residents

Following a long search, Morgantown has a new city manager.

Paul Brake, of Laingsburg, Michigan, is in his first week on the job.

This evening he met with the Neighborhood Coordinating Council to get to know the various neighborhood representatives and field their questions and concerns.

"Certainly a very engaged community, they certainly appreciate having that dialogue that face to face interaction. I think there's some opportunities to go out to the individual neighborhoods," Brake said.

He went on to say he wants to form a good partnership between the city and the neighborhood associations.