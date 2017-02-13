Former Elkins Police Chief Garners Support Following Controversy

One former police chief is gaining support from community members following the release of a controversial memo.

Craig Cross, former Elkins police chief, sent a note meant for officers in his department, regarding a couple residential homes known for drug use.

In the letter he refers to the visitors and residents of the homes as cockroaches and asks officers to "harass" said cockroaches.

Following the letter's release, Elkins residents gathered to show support for Cross and local law enforcement.

Carman Pennington, event organizer, said he believes the memo was meant to empower officers and call out criminals.

"So we're out here today initially to show our support for officer Cross," he said. "There's a lot going on and we just wanted to shed a light on Elkins in a positive way."

It seems Cross has no intentions of attempting to re-join the Elkins Police force.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is now investigating.