Morgantown Gun Ban Ordinance Raises Some Opposition

With a 4-3 vote from Morgantown City Council, the first reading of a gun ordinance has been approved stating that only current, or retired law enforcement officials are able to carry firearms in municipal buildings, including city hall.

Members of the West Virginia Citizens Defense League spoke out against the ordinance.

"The WVDCL general position is that it will do absolutely nothing for public safety. It's delusional to believe that an ordinance or a sign will stop violence, so unless they put sensible security measures in place, it will do absolutely no net effect," said Keith Morgan, President of the WVDCL.

Deputy Mayor Bill Kawecki said the ordinance gives peace of mind to individuals.

"It's a difficult decision to begin with, nobody wants to infringe on anybody's right to carry a gun. It's just that in some instances, there are people who feel very uncomfortable attending public meetings knowing that there are guns present held by citizens, and not law enforcement officers," said Kawecki.

Other buildings included in the ordinance are the library and public safety building, among others. According to Kawecki, the ordinance is in total alignment with state requirements.

"While we're not happy with the ordinance on logical grounds, it is closer to compliance with state law, than where they were a couple of weeks ago," said Morgan.

Morgan also said that the ordinance would be appropriate if physical security measures are taken.

"If they do it along with physical security measures. So that the law abiding gun owner isn't the only person on the property that isn't carrying a gun," said Morgan.

Kawecki said they are not trying to prohibit the use of guns as recreation.

"We have no intention of prohibiting guns rightfully from any owner, or their enjoyment of weapons, it's just that we really don't care to have them present at our municipal meetings, period," said Kawecki.