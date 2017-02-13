WV DMV Places New Self-Service Kiosk at Star City Sheetz

Residents in the Morgantown area can now renew their vehicle registration a bit faster.

The West Virginia DMV now has a self-service kiosk at the Star City Sheetz on Monongahela Boulevard.

The kiosk is available 24 hours a day, every day.

"We know that customer's time is very important, we know that people are busy, and so these kiosks are meant to help folks to skip the line at the regional offices, and to renew their vehicle registration in just minutes," said Natalie Holcomb, WV DMV.

There's also a kiosk in Beckley. In the coming weeks, more kiosks called "West Virginia DMV Now" will be set up.