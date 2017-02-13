WV DMV Places New Self-Service Kiosk at Star City Sheetz

Residents in the Morgantown area can now renew their vehicle registration a bit faster.
The West Virginia DMV now has a self-service kiosk at the Star City Sheetz on Monongahela Boulevard.
The kiosk is available 24 hours a day, every day.
"We know that customer's time is very important, we know that people are busy, and so these kiosks are meant to help folks to skip the line at the regional offices, and to renew their vehicle registration in just minutes," said Natalie Holcomb, WV DMV.
There's also a kiosk in Beckley. In the coming weeks, more kiosks called "West Virginia DMV Now" will be set up.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.