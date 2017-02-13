Imagination Playground to Expand at Highland Hospital

Building something often takes a little imagination..and some dreams are driven on four wheels. But, its the basic building blocks that Matt Jenkins said led him to want to expand the imagination playground at Highland Hospital.

"So these children need something to kind of have therapy to enjoy themselves and build something on their own plus it helps with their team building skills and it helps get the things they saw in their household hopefully off their minds at least for a little bit and hopefully help them to the road to recovery as well," said Matt Jenkins of Jenkins Subaru.

The road to recovery is different for every driver, but Highland Hospital said the imagination playground changes the way they reach kids.

Brittany Conover, activities director, said "It helps our kids here because a lot of our kids are in crisis..they don't come from very good homes some of them so when they come here, they get to play for a little bit. You learn a lot about children while they are playing. I always say you learn more by watching them play for ten minutes as you would if you talked to them for an hour."

Conover says Jenkins Subaru got the ball rolling by making a donation to expand the playground so that the hospital can treat a larger group of kids at once. And, community leaders say play makes all the difference.

Elizabeth Shahan of the Family Resource Network, added "So the whole goal is teaching kids who don't know how to socialize..who haven't had the opportunity to socialize because of crisis in the homes, their own mental illness, their own issues that this gives them the opportunity to play with kids and you wouldn't believe or imagine the therapeutic part of play and just simply being able to socially interact with someone your own age."

The addition to the playground is set to arrive in the spring.