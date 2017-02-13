Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 13 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 13

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
    
Class AAA - Boys'
    1. Capital (9)    15-3    99    1
    2. University (1)    17-2    77    2
    3. George Washington    15-4    71    6
    4. Morgantown    15-4    54    3
    5. Woodrow Wilson    13-5    50    8
    6. Huntington    13-5    49    7
    7. South Charleston    14-5    38    10
    8. Parkersburg    13-5    37    4
    9. Martinsburg    12-7    35    9
    10. Musselman    14-3    34    5    
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 6.
    
Class AA - Boys'
    1. Fairmont Senior (5)    15-3    94    2
    2. Bluefield (4)    15-2    92    1
    3. Mingo Central (1)    15-3    80    3
    4. Chapmanville    16-4    71    4
    5. Poca    13-5    61    5
    6. Philip Barbour    14-3    50    6
    7. North Marion    14-5    34    T8
    8. East Fairmont    14-5    25    T8
    9. Sissonville    12-6    15    7
    10. Winfield    11-7    6    NR    
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Logan 3, Wyoming East 3, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 3, Westside 1.
    
Class A - Boys'
    1. Wheeling Central (8)    18-2    98    1
    2. Fayetteville (2)    18-0    89    3
    3. Ravenswood    17-2    75    2
    4. Notre Dame    13-5    68    T4
    5. Gilmer County    16-2    58    T6
    6. St. Marys    16-4    51    T4
    7. Tug Valley    11-8    28    8
    8. Pendleton County    13-3    26    T6
    9. Madonna    13-7    13    NR
    (tie)Bishop Donahue    11-8    13    9    
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 8, Tucker County 7, Parkersburg Catholic 6, Saint Joseph Central 5, Doddridge County 4, Pocahontas County 1.

Class AAA - Girls'
    1. Huntington (9)    17-3    99    1
    2. Martinsburg (1)    19-2    85    2
    3. Buckhannon-Upshur    18-3    77    3
    4. South Charleston    17-4    76    4
    5. Parkersburg    17-4    60    T5
    6. Parkersburg South    16-5    44    T5
    7. Greenbrier East    14-5    40    7
    8. Wheeling Park    15-6    29    NR
    9. Spring Valley    13-7    20    8
    10. Morgantown    10-9    10    9    
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 6, Spring Mills 2, Preston 1, John Marshall 1.
    
Class AA - Girls'
    1. Bluefield (8)    18-1    98    1
    2. Wyoming East (1)    15-4    86    3
    3. Fairmont Senior (1)    17-4    80    4
    4. North Marion    18-3    72    5
    5. Winfield    18-3    60    2
    6. Lincoln    16-5    40    6
    7. Sissonville    15-5    39    8
    8. River View    16-3    28    9
    9. Westside    15-6    19    7
    10. Poca    15-5    18    10    
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 6, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2.
     
Class A - Girls' 
    1. Wheeling Central (8)    20-1    98    1
    2. Summers County (1)    18-2    87    2
    3. Gilmer County    19-2    75    3
    4. Saint Joseph Central (1)    12-7    73    4
    5. Tucker County    19-3    63    5
    6. Williamstown    16-4    45    7
    7. Fayetteville    16-3    40    6
    8. St. Marys    14-6    33    8
    9. Charleston Catholic    11-9    15    T9
    10. Union Grant    17-2    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 6, Magnolia 4, Clay-Battelle 1.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.