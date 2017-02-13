Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAA - Boys'
1. Capital (9) 15-3 99 1
2. University (1) 17-2 77 2
3. George Washington 15-4 71 6
4. Morgantown 15-4 54 3
5. Woodrow Wilson 13-5 50 8
6. Huntington 13-5 49 7
7. South Charleston 14-5 38 10
8. Parkersburg 13-5 37 4
9. Martinsburg 12-7 35 9
10. Musselman 14-3 34 5
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 6.
Class AA - Boys'
1. Fairmont Senior (5) 15-3 94 2
2. Bluefield (4) 15-2 92 1
3. Mingo Central (1) 15-3 80 3
4. Chapmanville 16-4 71 4
5. Poca 13-5 61 5
6. Philip Barbour 14-3 50 6
7. North Marion 14-5 34 T8
8. East Fairmont 14-5 25 T8
9. Sissonville 12-6 15 7
10. Winfield 11-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Logan 3, Wyoming East 3, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 3, Westside 1.
Class A - Boys'
1. Wheeling Central (8) 18-2 98 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 18-0 89 3
3. Ravenswood 17-2 75 2
4. Notre Dame 13-5 68 T4
5. Gilmer County 16-2 58 T6
6. St. Marys 16-4 51 T4
7. Tug Valley 11-8 28 8
8. Pendleton County 13-3 26 T6
9. Madonna 13-7 13 NR
(tie)Bishop Donahue 11-8 13 9
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 8, Tucker County 7, Parkersburg Catholic 6, Saint Joseph Central 5, Doddridge County 4, Pocahontas County 1.
Class AAA - Girls'
1. Huntington (9) 17-3 99 1
2. Martinsburg (1) 19-2 85 2
3. Buckhannon-Upshur 18-3 77 3
4. South Charleston 17-4 76 4
5. Parkersburg 17-4 60 T5
6. Parkersburg South 16-5 44 T5
7. Greenbrier East 14-5 40 7
8. Wheeling Park 15-6 29 NR
9. Spring Valley 13-7 20 8
10. Morgantown 10-9 10 9
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 6, Spring Mills 2, Preston 1, John Marshall 1.
Class AA - Girls'
1. Bluefield (8) 18-1 98 1
2. Wyoming East (1) 15-4 86 3
3. Fairmont Senior (1) 17-4 80 4
4. North Marion 18-3 72 5
5. Winfield 18-3 60 2
6. Lincoln 16-5 40 6
7. Sissonville 15-5 39 8
8. River View 16-3 28 9
9. Westside 15-6 19 7
10. Poca 15-5 18 10
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 6, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2.
Class A - Girls'
1. Wheeling Central (8) 20-1 98 1
2. Summers County (1) 18-2 87 2
3. Gilmer County 19-2 75 3
4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 12-7 73 4
5. Tucker County 19-3 63 5
6. Williamstown 16-4 45 7
7. Fayetteville 16-3 40 6
8. St. Marys 14-6 33 8
9. Charleston Catholic 11-9 15 T9
10. Union Grant 17-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 6, Magnolia 4, Clay-Battelle 1.
