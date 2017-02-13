GSC Accounting Students Offering VITA Tax Help

A local college is helping its community to file its taxes for the 20th year.

Accounting students at Glenville State College are participating in the VITA program to provide tax assistance for the Gilmer County community.

Professor Cheryl McKinney has supervised the program since it began and says they want to see people learn about the process while they also complete their tax work.

"Trying to help folks wade through the myriad of documentation that's required. I think everybody wants to make sure that they are complying with the protocol that happens to be there," McKinney said.

Services will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 18, except during school breaks from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in room 309 of the Heflin Administration Building.