Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Facility at Davis Medical Center

Today begins recognition of National Cardiac Rehab Week and what better way to celebrate locally than to kick-off the opening of Davis Medical Center’s new Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation Facility.

The new facility enhances patient care by providing a larger, more open floor plan, patient shower and changing area, and new state-of-the-art equipment for those recovering from a cardiac or pulmonary episode.

Clinical charge nurse Mindy Parson says, “it’s a much larger facility. There is going to be a lot more equipment. We will be able to accommodate three times the patients each hour that we accommodate now.”

The facility is part of the Davis Medical Center Wellness Institute which will open next month. This program also compliments Davis Medical Center’s relationship with West Virginia University Medicine for a Heart & Vascular Institute, which will launch in April, 2017.