A Local School Teaches Adult Skills to Students

Nutter Fort Primary School starts every morning with an announcement like that...and its because they are a Leader in Me school. Along with innovative desks, the school follows an innovative program to teach kids leadership and social skills.

Joann Gilbert, principal at the primary school, said "They learn teamwork, they learn balance, they learn to synergize with each other so we feel its a win-win for our school, our home, and our students number one."

The halls are filled with positive reminders of the 7 habits of highly effective people...so that, students can put to use the problem solving skills while learning in the classroom.

"It means to help each other and to help people make the world a better place," said Tyler Wheeler, first grade.

And Nutter Fort Primary says the helpful habits displayed in the school teach the students lessons they will use the rest of their lives.

Karmendi Fratt, in second grade, said "It means that you need to follow the seven habits think win-win and other habits like be proactive and begin with the end in mind..and you need to follow the rules."

The Leader in Me program is also used in a few other schools throughout West Virginia.