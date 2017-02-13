West Virginia Schools Earn High Graduation Rates

Recent data shows West Virginia High Schools have a great deal to be proud of and a high standard to maintain for graduates.

Seventy West Virginia high schools were recognized for achieving excellent graduation rates of 90 percent or greater during the 2015-16 school year.

Of the 70 schools recognized, four schools achieved a graduation rate of 100 percent, those schools include; Union Educational Complex, Harman High School, Pickens High School and Paden City High School.

“Our graduating class for 2015-2016 we achieved 100 percent graduation rate with that class,” says Harman School Principal April Senic. “It was a small class and that gives our teachers here the chance to really get to know our kids and personalize the education plan for them to make sure that we are meeting all of their needs. Our teachers really get to know the students from kindergarten on up.”

Several statewide initiatives contributed to the steady increase in the graduation rate.

Both Harman and Tucker County High Schools attribute their success to things unique about the institution.

Principal Jay Hamric of Tucker County High School says, “one of the things that I am most proud about our school is we have a very positive school culture that kids want to be at school.”

West Virginia’s graduation rate has continued to rise throughout the last several years.

Recent data show more students in West Virginia are graduating from high school when compared to previous years.

The average graduation rate in the Mountain State for the 2015-16 school year was 89.81 percent.