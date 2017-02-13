Glenville State College to Select New President

Glenville State College has reduced the number of candidates for its president to three.



The three candidates will each visit campus over the next week and a half to meet with students, faculty and staff, and learn more about the glenville campus.



The Search Committee Co-Chair Gregory Smith says he believes whoever earns the job, the campus will be left in good hands.

"We're ready for a change. We recognize that we need one. We've had a great run with Dr. Barr and his legacy that he's built here at Glenville State College, and now we're ready to take that next step forward."



The winning candidate will replace current president Peter Barr, who announced his retirement for after this school year.