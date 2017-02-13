UPDATE: 1 Person Arrested After Accident Injures 2 People on Route 76

One person was arrested and two people were taken to United Hospital Center after an accident near the Harrison County line on Monday afternoon.

A green Buick and a red pickup truck collided on Route 76 in Harrison County near the Taylor County line at approximately 4 p.m. The Buick crossed the center line, deputies said, and the truck attempted to swerve and avoid the car but collided with it.

The Buick went over an embankment and into a yard, ejecting two people in the vehicle. Part of the car went through the living room window of a nearby home and damaged a wall, authorities on scene said.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to authorities on scene. Two people from the Buick were transported to United Hospital Center.

The driver of the Buick was arrested on DUI charges, according to Sgt. Robert Titchenal of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies are not releasing the driver's name at this time.

Bridgeport EMS, the Bridgeport Fire Department, the Flemington Volunteer Fire Department, and Flemington EMS responded to the scene, along with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, who will handle the investigation.