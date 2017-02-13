Police Search for Man Related to Possible Drug Distribution in Fairmont

West Virginia State Police are looking for an unidentified man who goes by the aliases of "Jeff Cooper" and "Grillz."

The man is wanted for attempting to strike a trooper with a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. The man is black, stands approximately 6' and weighs 160-180 pounds.

He is believed to be involved in a drug distribution operation in the Fairmont area and is said to always have a weapon in his possession, said police.

Anyone with information on the man's identity should call the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2701 or at www.wvcrime.com.