Police Search for Man Related to Possible Drug Distribution in Fairmont

FAIRMONT -

West Virginia State Police are looking for an unidentified man who goes by the aliases of "Jeff Cooper" and "Grillz."

The man is wanted for attempting to strike a trooper with a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. The man is black, stands approximately 6' and weighs 160-180 pounds.

He is believed to be involved in a drug distribution operation in the Fairmont area and is said to always have a weapon in his possession, said police.

Anyone with information on the man's identity should call the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2701 or at www.wvcrime.com.

