UPDATE: 2 People Arrested for Allegedly Selling Heroin That Caused Overdose

Two Fairmont residents were arrested and charged after they allegedly sold heroin to a woman who overdosed.

On January 27, Alexis Nicoletti was arrested on child neglect charges after she overdosed with her two children in her care, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police said they determined where Nicoletti bought the heroin and arrested Patricia Parsley, 61, and Nathaniel Williams, 58. Parsley and Williams allegedly met Nicoletti and her friends at the Rich Oil gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairmont the night of Nicoletti's overdose.

Parsley and Williams are each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one count of conspiracy.