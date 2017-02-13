UPDATE: 2 People Arrested for Allegedly Selling Heroin That Caus - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: 2 People Arrested for Allegedly Selling Heroin That Caused Overdose

Posted: Updated:
Patricia Parsley and Nathaniel Williams Patricia Parsley and Nathaniel Williams
FAIRMONT -

Two Fairmont residents were arrested and charged after they allegedly sold heroin to a woman who overdosed.

On January 27, Alexis Nicoletti was arrested on child neglect charges after she overdosed with her two children in her care, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police said they determined where Nicoletti bought the heroin and arrested Patricia Parsley, 61, and Nathaniel Williams, 58.  Parsley and Williams allegedly met Nicoletti and her friends at the Rich Oil gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairmont the night of Nicoletti's overdose.

Parsley and Williams are each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one count of conspiracy. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.