Essential Oils: Tips for Use and Safety

Essential oils, extracted from plants, are becoming a popular natural solution for a variety of ailments including headaches, stomach trouble, skin issues, and more. Whether you take them for relaxation or pain, each oil can be administered different ways.

“Aromatically so that means you might put a drop in the palm of your hand and take some deep breaths,” said certified aromatherapist and owner of BlissBlissBliss Elizabeth Halliday-Reynolds. “With that you get a great influx of the properties of essential oils straight into the blood stream. Then topically and a lot of people might see that as something really common. You could put that in your lotion and rub it onto your skin.”

Each essential oil bottle comes with instructions for use, usually printed on the side, and the West Virginia Poison Center says those are extremely important because overuse or improper use could be toxic especially with oils like wintergreen and camphor.”

“It’s one of those things that more is not better,” said Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator with the West Virginia Poison Center. “You should only use it as directed. There are a lot of recommendations online and people trying it on their children and some of those doses are meant for adults.”

The Poison Center also cautions users to keep oils away from children and pets because some have easily opened tops.

“They smell the aroma of the oil and it interests them and they either like it and they wanna taste it or they wanna dump it out and put it on their skin,” added McBurney.

No matter which oil you choose, make sure to do research and consult a certified aromatherapist and your doctor before use, especially with oils that are ingested. Some brands of oils even make reference books or cell phone apps.

“In that reference book there is a ton of data,” explained Halliday-Reynolds. “It will have what is in that product specifically, how it’s been used. It will have ways of using it.”

If you have a poisoning concern, you can call the West Virginia Poison Center 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.