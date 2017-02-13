WVU Narrows Mountaineer Mascot Search

West Virginia University has narrowed down the search for the 2017-2018 Mountaineer Mascot.

The four finalists all competed in a cheer-off during Saturday’s men’s basketball game after being selected by a committee based on their application, essay, and interview.

The finalists are: Troy Clemons, current Mountaineer Mascot and graduate student majoring in business administration from Maxwelton; Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major with a minor in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins; Jesse Lackey, a junior secondary education and English major from Salem; and Savannah Lusk, the current alternate Mountaineer Mascot majoring in physiology from Covel.

The 65th Mountaineer Mascot will be announced during the men’s basketball game vs. Texas on Monday, February 20.