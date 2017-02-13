Boil Water Advisory Issued for French Creek

The Adrian Public Service District has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a power outage.
Customers in the Grand Camp and Indian Camp area will be without water service until power is restored.
Customers from Pritt Mountain through Cleveland will be without water due to a line break. The line is currently being repaired.
Both areas are under Boil Water Advisories until further notice.
