Memo: Chief Told Officers to Harass 'Cockroaches'

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) - A prosecutor is reviewing a former West Virginia police chief's instruction for officers to harass and put fear into "any suspected cockroach" in the community.

Media outlets report that in an inter-office memorandum, Elkins Police Chief Craig Cross says he wanted officers to harass people carrying knives or backpacks or wearing hoodies. Cross says he wanted officers to make such people fear and respect the law.

The memo also singled out people at two residences.

It wasn't clear when the memo was issued. Cross resigned as police chief last month.

The city of Elkins issued a statement last week that Randolph County Prosecutor Michael Parker has subpoenaed the memo.

American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia executive director Joseph Cohen calls the memo "shocking" and a violation of the Constitution.

