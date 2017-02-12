Man Arrested After Stabbing in Morgantown

Morgantown Police are investigating a stabbing they said happened at 1096 Dorsey Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.



Police said the victim ran to a nearby Circle K gas station for help. Employees then called 911, according to police.



The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to his chest, hands and back, police said.



Police said the suspect, Jesse Robert Vance, 22, of Uniontown, PA fled the scene on foot. Vance was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Vance was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for a medical condition.

The Morgantown Police Department is handing the investigation.