Drivers traveling through Taylor County could see some delays starting Monday.



The Division of Highways said crews will be working on the bridge at Taylor County Route 3/7, also known as Tappan Road. The bridge spans Plummer Run, just south of Route 250/6.



Work will start Monday and run through February 24th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Drivers are asked to plan for additional travel time and use caution through this area.