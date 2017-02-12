Grafton Fire Truck Falls Into Ditch

A Grafton Volunteer Fire Department Truck fell into a ditch near Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., according to Harrison-Taylor County 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage to the truck is not clear at this time.

Dispatchers said a tow truck was sent to the scene to pull the truck out of the ditch.

12 News reached out to the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and Taylor County Sheriff's Department for more information about how the truck fell into the ditch or if firefighters were responding to an emergency, but calls have not yet been returned.