Local Flower Shop Prepares for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the time of year when people visit flower shops a little more than usual, with sales going up by nearly 250%.

"It does three to four times fold. You have people coming in, lines at the door, that would never buy flowers on a daily basis. They know it's Valentine's day, they want to get something for their sweetheart, or significant other, so they come into the local florist and do their thing," said Jason Savage, Owner.

Preparations for Valentine's Day start all the way back in November for most florists.

"We start preparing, getting prices in from the farms. Prices for containers, our vases from our vendors and suppliers. It starts very early. There's a lot that goes into Valentine's day. It's one of the bigger floral holidays that we have," said Savage.

All of these flowers are typically grown outside of the United States.

"Canada is doing a great job, Ecuador, they're still strong, That's where most of the world roses come from. And then of course you have all of your Dutch product," said Savage.

This year Bella Fiore Flower Shop brought in 1200 roses for the holiday, which is much more than a typical day.

"On an average day, we may bring in 50, 75, 100 roses," said Savage.

About 300 deliveries are made on the special day, with the goal to get everything out by 3 p.m., most of which go to the workplace.

"98% of them that we have booked right now are going to businesses. We try to get them out earlier in the day. People want to send that awe factor to work, you know,make the others jealous who didn't get flowers," said Savage.

In February weather has to be taken into consideration when making deliveries.

"You have to wrap the flowers, the snow, the ice, you have to worry about your drivers out there walking up walkways," said Savage.

This Valentine's day you may see a new type of rose, one that is actually covered in chocolate.

If you don't have a chance to pre-order, Most flower shops will have fresh cut flower for purchase throughout the day on Valentine's Day.