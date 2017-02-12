Walking With Dinosaurs Exhibit Returns to Harrison County

The Walking with Dinosaurs exhibit is now on display at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex for its fourth year.

Children and adults are able to learn about fossils, dinosaurs, and other prehistoric animals from all over the world.



Fossils from the exhibit date as far back as one billion years.

The official West Virginia State Fossil is also on display and was described by Thomas Jefferson in the late 1700s.

"A lot of people, children and parents, in this part of West Virginia, they don't get to travel a lot. So, to see something like this, they'd have to go either to Pittsburgh to Carnegie Museum, which is world class, or they have to go to the Smithsonian. That's a little far for a lot of people to travel, but they can come here and see a lot of the same things, learn a lot of activities, and it's free," said Ray Garton, Curator of Prehistoric Planet.

The Walking With Dinosaurs exhibit will be at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex until April 2nd.