New Jobs For Life Class Helps Residents Find Careers

Thirty years ago Tina Johnson was left disabled following a car accident.

As a result she struggled to find employment, but after graduating from the Jobs for Life program she's been able to get and keep a job.

"My job now, I love it here, it's great working here," Johnson said.

Johnson works at Mapleshire Nursing and Rehab Center.

Her supervisor, Sonia Bailey-Gibson, was also her mentor in the jobs for life program.

"Somebody with some of her disabilities who said 'I have goals to achieve,' and there's other people who say 'I can't do anything.' But you can do anything you want to do if you just put your mind to it and that's what she did," Gibson said.

The 8-week Bible-based program includes 16 sessions that teach job and life skills.

Students are paired with mentors and taught each week by an instructor.

Bruce Lane is one of those Jobs for Life instructors.

He said the roughly two-month program makes a huge difference.

"[At the start some] can barely look you in the eye, it's tough for them to stand up and tell you why they're there," Lane said. "Fast forward eight, nine weeks later... night and day their ability to stand up, self-confidence and I think it can really give students a hope."

The program is open to anyone in the area that needs help finding employment, from those suffering with disabilities, to recovering addicts to those with college degrees that just need help making connections in their area of expertise.

"Everybody's got issues, everybody's got road blocks. I would say that if they want to be a student there's not a better group of people that you can start this journey with," Lane said.

You can sign up for the next Jobs for Life class which begins February 20th, childcare and dinner are provided at each session.

To learn more about the program visit the Christian Help website, here.