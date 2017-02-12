'Once A Mountaineer Always A Mountaineer' Bringing Back 'Day of Play'

Former West Virginia University football players will be returning to Morgantown on March 19th to help some of the youngest Mountaineers get moving at the 'Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer Day of Play' presented by 'Get Moving!'.

This is the fourth year for the event, and after having 176 kids participate last year, organizers are hoping for more to teach the importance of being active and create unforgettable memories.

“During one of the scrimmage I caught a pass from Bruce Irvin and sacked Will Clarke,” said 11-year-old Landon Bradley, who attended the previous Days of Play.

“I think we had 10 stations last year ranging from football scrimmages to exercise, to hula hoop racing just getting the kids active for a couple hours,” said Tim Bradley, Board Member for Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer. “At each station we’ve talked about healthy eating and lifestyles to live by.”

Mixing fun with learning is key to making sure when these kids leave, they’ll make choices to keep them happy and healthy.

“I’ve learned to drink a lot of water and eat fruits and vegetables all the time,” said 10-year-old Jaiden Twyman.

The free Day of Play will be held on March 19th for children ages 6 to 12 at Morgantown High School from 1 to 3 p.m.

“If you want to come, you can come see if you like it or not,” said 11-year-old Braylon Thompson who has previously attended Day of Play. “If you don’t, it’s OK. You can stop, but if you still like it, just keep coming.”

“One of the biggest things for me is when you see a kid come in smiling then two hours later after all the exercise they’ve done they left again smiling,” Tim Bradley said. “It’s been a huge thing for us to see.”

Registration opens on Thursday, February 16th. WVU alumni athletes who will be participating include Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Keith Tandy, Rasheed Marshall, Quincy Wilson and more.

You can register your child and find more information at umountaineers.com.