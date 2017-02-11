Jack Rollins Birthday Remembered

For Jack Rollins' family, the lanterns released on Saturday night in his honor in Bridgeport are symbolic.

His grandmother, Belinda Adkins said the lanterns remind her of Jack.

"The warmth, the light and the beauty watching them go into the heavens describes our little Jack perfectly," Adkins said.

Jack was only five when stage four neuroblastoma took his life, but the memory of his personality and love for superheroes lives on.

Adkins said the family lights a lantern each month to remember Jack.

This month in honor of what would've been jacks sixth birthday, the family invited community members in order to say thanks for the support during Jack's battle against cancer.

"We were truly blessed by the community that Jack lives in and all the surrounding communities," she said. "And because of all the help we were able to get Jack the very best of care."

During Jack's three-year battle with cancer community members held a variety of fundraisers and benefit events to help.

Now that he's passed, Harrison and Lewis Counties have declared February 5th, his birthday, 'Jack Rollins Day.'

And Adkins said they'll continue to celebrate Jack's birthday to keep the memory of the little superhero alive.

"Having this, we're going to try to do this every year and remind people of how precious Jack was and what a huge heart he had."