Big Timber Brewing Company Hosts Homebrew Contest

The Big Timber Brewing Company in Elkins was the host of a homebrew contest on Saturday.



Judges chose from 31 entries for a new white elephant recipe to be served at Pies and Pints. This is the first competition for the brewing company.



Organizers said they plan to hold the same competition every year to find a new recipe.



"It's really awesome to get all of those people to show up and get so many people to drive from all over the state to come down and enter the competition. It's pretty exciting to see the growth in craft beer and that's a big part of it is all these home brewers that are out and making awesome beer that come out and want to try stuff out," said owner Sam Mauzy.



After the champion is chosen, it will be sold at all West Virginia locations of Pies and Pints.