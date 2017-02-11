Museum of American Glass Holds Chocolate Lovers Feast

The third annual Chocolate Lover's Feast was held this afternoon in Weston at the Museum of American Glass. This fundraiser helps to benefit the museum.

"Oh my goodness, we've got over 100 pieces, different pieces of chocolate this year," said Sharon Pickens, Museum of American Glass.

The Museum of American Glass is once again providing chocolate lovers the chance to indulge, and just in time for Valentine's Day.

"You pay one price, you eat as much chocolate as you want. We have chocolate truffles. We have pressed chocolate and all different designs. We have cupcakes, we have brownies, we have candy, we have chocolate mousse, everything you could possibly think of, a chocolate cheese ball," said Sharon Pickens.

Some very unique chocolates are always featured at the event.

"For the third year, we've had chocolate bacon, which is always a big hit. This year I made chocolate salami, which is all chocolate and nuts, no meat," said Fay Bell, volunteer.

You can even try out chocolate in liquid form.

"We have chocolate tea, Mexican hot chocolate, we have chocolate wine, everything chocolate you could think of we have," said Sharon Pickens.

Donations from members of the community made the event a success.

"People from Elkins, they are from of course Weston, Lewis County, Clarksburg, Gassaway, Fairmont, they just come from all over," Sharon Pickens.

High school kids from a local interact club volunteered their time to help with the event.

A scavenger hunt arranged around the museum helps guests to also enjoy the glass while tasting chocolates.

"Everything they need, like event the utilities, purchase more glassware, just whatever they need for the museum. We don't get anything out of it except the pleasure of doing it because it's a lot of fun," said Fay Bell.

All proceeds from the event go to the Museum of American Glass.