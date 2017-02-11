One Person Flown To Hospital From Marion County Accident

A vehicle accident in Marion County sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Manley Chapel Road near the Monongah Heights Apartments in Fairmont.
State Police said two cars collided head on when one car crossed the center line. One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for injuries. There is no word right now on the extent of those injuries.
The Marion County Rescue Squad and Monongah Fire Department also responded to the scene.
