Kids "Spark" Science Learning with Valentine's Day Cards

Spark! Imagination and Science Center celebrated Valentine’s Day a few days early.

As part of their Makers Program, children learned hands-on, creating paper circuits for LED light-up Valentine’s Day cards.

“I think that it’s important in terms of learning to have that hands-on and not be talked to, talked at,” said Education Coordinator Tiffany Martin. “You only get so much information unless you’re doing it yourself.”

This was one of several programs throughout the coming months at Spark! Imagination and Science Center supported by a grant from the Governor’s STEM Initiative and the West Virginia Department of Arts and Education that allows kids to learn by having fun and being creative.

“Part of the making the circuit is sort of having that trial and error to make it work,” Martin said. “It’s not just me telling them this is how a circuit works. They’re going to build it and determine what worked and what didn’t.”

Spark! Imagination and Science Center will have another workshop next Saturday, February 18th called Doodle Bots. Children ages 6 to 14 will use recycled materials and a small motor to create a robot that will make a drawing for them.

The program will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $10 per child. To register, e-mail Tiffany Martin at educator@sparkwv.org or call 304-292-4646.

For more information on this or upcoming programs, visit Spark Imagination and Science Center’s Website sparkwv.org.