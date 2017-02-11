West Virginia Breweries Showcased at New Craft Beer Festival

The Cabin Fever Craft Beer Festival brought hundreds of beer lovers and brewers from all over West Virginia to Mylan Park in Morgantown on Saturday, where there was a pour for every palette.

“They really represent West Virginia beer and everything that West Virginia has to offer,” said Teri Dalton with the Cabin Fever Craft Beer Festival.

Beer lovers sampled different West Virginia breweries, all ready to showcase their unique flavors.

“Beer is becoming a bigger and bigger industry around the state and we really wanted to highlight all the people that are working hard and developing these businesses,” Dalton added. “In this time, small businesses are especially important.”

In between tastes, the Morgantown Area Society of Homebrewers demonstrated the different steps in the beer making process, like grinding grain and making the mash, all of which they say can easily be done at home.

“I think people get intimidated because it’s ‘oh my god I have to have all this equipment and I have to buy all these supplies and I have to buy this expensive brewing rig’, well you really don’t need to,” said Christopher Bolcato with the Morgantown Area Society of Homebrewers. “You can start off very simply and do it on your stove top in your kitchen or you can go and buy a kettle and do things in the garage.”

Local vendors showed off snacks and beer inspired crafts, and if guests were hungry, there were plenty of options, including a food and beer pairing.

Brewers in attendance said they enjoyed the event and the way it makes beers from around the state easy to taste.

“It gives people a highlight of each beer and each brewery that they’re putting out,” said Tim Powell, the owner of Brewstel in Elkins. “It’s an overwhelming feel as far as what type of beer, how much beer, this style, that style, so it’s really nice to be able to get people all under one space and be able to palette as much of the possibilities that West Virginia is putting out.”