Morgantown Students Use Artwork to Educate Public About Landmine Issues

Friday evening the Monongalia Arts Center unveiled a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery created by a group of local Morgantown students.

A group called PSALM, or Proud Students Against Landmines, is using artwork to educate the public about landmine issues around the world, and how it affects children and the most vulnerable. The theme of the exhibit is "We Are All Connected."

"Our theme is inspired by a Native American quote by Chief Seattle, that says 'We are all connected and what you do to one, maybe affects others,' " said Nora Sheets, Art Teacher at St. Francis Central Catholic School and PSALM Coordinator.

Students explained how landmines that were planted in places that were at war several years ago are still affecting many.

"They don't know that they will be killing children later on in the future, or other people that walk by," said Graham Hill, student and member of PSALM.

"Things that lie dormant for years and years and years, and after wars are over, and peace is made, people go home, and people come back and try to work the land or live off of the land, and for generations can experience the heartbreak of these weapons," said Sheets.

PSALM students displayed shadow boxes that are connected to one another, symbolically representing the connectedness in life.

"What our students have learned is that they can use their gifts and talents to draw people in with the beauty of art, yet help try to educate people about an issue that is at sometimes very difficult to grasp," said Sheets.

The students are also raising funds to support and adopt a Mine Detection Dog which will detect landmines, cluster munitions and any other unexploded ordinance.

'We Are All Connected' will be on display in MAC's Benedum Gallery from February 10 - March 4. The works are for sale and proceeds go to The Marshall Institute "Adopt a Mine Detection Dog" Program.

To purchase a piece of art you can e-mail Nora Sheets at nsheets@stfrancismorgantown.com.