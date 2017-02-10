Elkins City Officials Discuss Possible B&O Tax

City officials in Elkins have responded to recent allegations of a possible B&O tax and sales tax increases.

Though conversations have taken place to consider a restructure of the tax and the possible annexation of businesses outside city limits, no plans are official.

The revenue committee has also added a possible user fee to the conversation.

"Our intention is to create a system that is fair for everyone. We don't want to overburden our business owners. We want to attract more business. We want to attract more residents, more industry, and what the best way is that we can do that. That's what the conversations are in the revenue committee," said Jessica Sutton, Elkins City Clerk.

Several cities including Morgantown, Huntington, Charleston, Fairmont, Weirton and Parkersburg have already established user fees to city employees.