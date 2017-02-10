Clarksburg Sober Living Home Project Seeks Additional Funding

The idea of a Clarksburg sober living home may not be just an idea much longer.

The Clarksburg Mission said they are $28,000 away from being able to purchase the two houses that are located steps away from a school zone. Leaders of the mission project said being this close to making the sober living houses a reality says a lot about the Clarksburg community.

"You know it really says to me that the community recognizes that there are a gap in services..and the gap in service is sober living. There is places in our community where you can detox, there are places to do short term recovery, but there is not anywhere you can do sober living," said Chris Mullet of the Clarksburg Mission.

The Clarksburg Mission has three weeks to raise the last $28,000 dollars so that they can purchase both houses.