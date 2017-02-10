"Give Kids a Smile Day" Comes to WVU Dental Care

“Give Kids a Smile Day” continued offering free dental exams to area children at WVU Dental Care on Friday.

110 children visited the WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic inside of the Health Sciences Center for free exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments and other necessary dental care.

The day is meant to be a fun experience for the children and their parents, so they learn to keep their teeth clean at home.

“I think our routine behavior here is to try and make it fun everyday all the time,” said Dr. Michael Bagby, Interim Chair of WVU Pediatric Dentistry. “We play games with them like count their fingers instead of counting their teeth to get them used to doing something. Then after we count their fingers, we count their teeth and do a good exam.”

Dr. Bagby said they also teach children to brush properly and encourage parents to limit their child’s sugar intake, to prevent cavities make sure future visits remain fun.

This is the 13th year WVU Dental Care has participated in “Give Kids a Smile Day”,” a national dental access program to provide dental care to insured children. The program is sponsored by the American Dental Association nationwide.