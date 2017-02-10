Monticello Community Cleanup Set To Begin Next Week

A recent town hall meeting for community members established a few things; people want to see positive changes in the Monticello area and they are ready to make their ideas a reality. Leaders of the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort (MORE) project said its the ownership of the project that's important.

"This is their space..this is their community and they said hey we want to clean this up and this is the one thing we can do," said Elizabeth Shahan of the Family Resource Network.

The community cleanup starts on Feb. 13 in the Monticello area and continues for the month of February.

"Giving people the ability to throw away trash, to get rid of old tires..bid dollar items, you know maybe its a fridge or maybe its something they couldn't get to the local dump or something of that nature and get it out to the street corner," said Shahan.

Sponsors of the project said its all about the feeling of community when it comes to making changes.

"The information that came out of that meeting came from the community members and they came up with the ideas and they said "hey listen, we are glad that everyone wants to help..here is what we see the first couple needs be," said Michael Malfregeot, MVB Bank. "Its amazing to see that out of that meeting that just happened a few weeks ago, action is starting now."