WVU to Build New Business School Complex With Alumni Gift

West Virginia University received a gift on Friday morning that will soon transform the layout of campus.

Alumnus and member of the WVU Foundation Board of Directors Bob Reynolds and his wife Laura continued their generosity towards the University with a $10 million gift to the College of Business and Economics. This is the largest donation to the college and will provide initial funding for a building in their names at a new business school complex.

“To be able to give back to the school, which in turn gives back to the state is something that we’re very proud to do,” Reynolds said. “This state is made up of great people and I think anything we can do to help we’re more than willing to do.”

The complex will be located at the current site of Stansbury Hall on Morgantown’s waterfront. It will house classrooms, offices, and a learning environment faculty says will be unlike any other on campus.

“You’re gonna walk in and you’re gonna see business,” said Javier Reyes, Dean of the WVU College of Business and Economics. “You’re gonna walk in and see experiential learning at its best. You’re gonna see outreach our centers, our centers of excellence working with the students. These students will be working with projects that are meaningful learning experiences with companies, with organizations from around Morgantown, with small businesses around the state.”

This gift is part of WVU’s “A State of Minds” fundraising campaign, which has raised over $1 billion as of the end of 2016.

The University is calling this gift “transformational" because of how it will change the landscape of the campus, and improve students’ education.

“We want to build a program worthy of this state, which we are,” said WVU President Gordon Gee. “We also wanted to build a program that tells the message about West Virginia worldwide. The opportunity to have a wonderful business school and one that graduates people such as Bob Reynolds and then sends them out into the world helps bring them back to West Virginia and recognize we have so much to offer.”