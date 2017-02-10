Hospital To Host Health Screening On Valentine's Day

Staff of the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is working to help keep its community healthy.

The hospital is holding a free day of screenings this coming Valentine's Day. True to the theme, the screenings will focus on keeping your heart healthy with various tests available to the public.

Staff said many people in the community do not follow up with their health nearly as much as they should, and events like these help make up for lost time.

"As we all get older, we all need to take better care of ourselves, and our lives sometimes are so busy that we can't always do that. So we so busy and we put it off to the back burner and sometimes that's not a good thing," said SJMH's Rick Thomason.

The screenings will be available at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.