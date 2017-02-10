Chocolate Lovers Feast Set To Start Saturday

Weston has a 'sweet' way for people to celebrates Valentine's Day early.



The 3rd Annual Chocolate Lovers Feast is set to start at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.



This year's feast will be the largest yet, with more than 60 chocolate dishes contributed by members of the community. Organizers said the Lewis County neighborhood has been a big part of the event's success.

"We have a lot of the community help, and they have backed us up quite a bit. I'm so proud of the community helping out," said organizer Sheila Sayre, who works with Weston's Fairs and Festivals Committee.



The event will be held at the Museum of American Glass in Weston. Admission is $10 per person, with proceeds supporting the museum.