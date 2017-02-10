Accounting Firm Holds Ribbon Cutting In Weston

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to Weston on Friday.

The chamber held a ribbon cutting for the Weston office of the Cunningham Powell Alexander accounting firm.

Employees said the firm opened in Weston to help fill a gap in services in the area.

CPA Travis Williston said the firm aims to offer more than just accounting services to help its clients as best they can.

"It's hard for me to sit back and look at clients and say 'Your business is not doing well. These are the areas you need to improve,' and not be able to sit with them and say this is how you improve them," he said.

The new office is located on Third Street in downtown Weston.