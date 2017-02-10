Elkins Business Damaged In Sawdust Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Elkins Business Damaged In Sawdust Fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Randolph County business on Friday morning.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. at the Hamer Pellet Mill on 15th Street in Elkins, according to Chief Tom Meader of the Elkins Fire Department.

Meader said an internal piece of machinery blew out and sparked a small sawdust fire. Initially, an automatic safety system helped put out the fire. 

Officials estimate the damage to be around $10,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

