Elkins Business Damaged In Sawdust Fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Randolph County business on Friday morning.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. at the Hamer Pellet Mill on 15th Street in Elkins, according to Chief Tom Meader of the Elkins Fire Department.

Meader said an internal piece of machinery blew out and sparked a small sawdust fire. Initially, an automatic safety system helped put out the fire.

Officials estimate the damage to be around $10,000.

No one was injured in the fire.