Elkins Business Damaged In Sawdust Fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Randolph County business on Friday morning.
The fire started around 8:45 a.m. at the Hamer Pellet Mill on 15th Street in Elkins, according to Chief Tom Meader of the Elkins Fire Department.
Meader said an internal piece of machinery blew out and sparked a small sawdust fire. Initially, an automatic safety system helped put out the fire.
Officials estimate the damage to be around $10,000.
No one was injured in the fire.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.