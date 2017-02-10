Harrison County Home Declared Total Loss After Fire

Seven fire departments were called to a rural area in Harrison County, Friday, to battle a house fire.

The call came in to 911 just before Noon, from a home on Landing Way, which is between Shinnston and Enterprise.

The six residents of the home were able to get out safely, but their pets did not, firefighters said.

The home is a total loss and an investigation is under way to determine how the fire started, according to fire officials.

The Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Spelter, Stonewood and Worthington, along with Harrison County EMS.