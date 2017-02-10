Competition for Mountaineer Mascot is during Saturday's game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University has narrowed its search for the Mountaineer Mascot to four candidates, who will be judged during a cheer-off competition at Saturday's men's basketball game against visiting Kansas State.
A committee of faculty, staff and students chose the four finalists, all of whom are West Virginia natives. They are current mascot Troy Clemons of Maxwelton, Trevor Kiess of Elkins, Jesse Lackey of Salem and current alternate mascot Savannah Lusk of Covel.
At Saturday's competition, each finalist will wear the buckskins and carry the musket to lead the crowd in cheers. Judging will be on performance and interaction with the crowd.
The winner will be announced Feb. 20 during the men's basketball game against Texas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.