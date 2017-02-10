UPDATE: Details Emerge After Jury Finds Former WVU Student Not Guilty of Sexual Assault

A former West Virginia University student accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a fraternity party was found not guilty Thursday.

Sean Innerst, who was 19 at the time, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his bedroom at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house on Belmar Street on September 7, 2015, during a party. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

At the time of the alleged incident, the woman told police she met Innerst at a party and had several drinks. Initial police reports said Innerst and his accuser went into a bedroom, where he took her shorts off and had sex with her without her consent. Police said Innerst told them at the time of his arrest that the woman became motionless and stopped making any sound, but he continued for several minutes with her in that state, according to court documents.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after a full afternoon of deliberation, a 12-person jury, unanimously found Innerst not guilty.

According to Innerst's lawyers, the woman and Innerst were in a relationship the year prior to the incident, and the night of the party, the woman went to the fraternity house to see Innerst, which she had also done a week prior to the night in question. The defense also said the woman never claimed she was forcibly raped but instead, claimed that she was "too intoxicated" to give consent.

The defense also showed surveillance video of the woman and Innerst kissing and hugging before entering his bedroom. They also presented evidence that a friend of the accuser came to the room to retrieve a cell phone, at which point the accuser refused to leave the room with the friend, because she wanted to stay with Innerst.

Innerst's lawyers said that Innerst maintained his innocence throughout the process and assured police the woman was never unconscious or asleep during the incident. The defense also showed video during the trial of the woman walking "without any trouble or assistance, talking, and laughing," which they say proves she was not as intoxicated as she said. She also said goodbye to Innerst before leaving the party, the defense said.

The defense also said the woman had lied about several important facts to both the police and while under oath, giving sworn testimony, in December 2015. For example, Innerst's lawyers said the woman gave sworn testimony that she had to carry her clothes to the bathroom at the end of the hall, get dressed, and that Sean had to help her down the stairs of the house. The surveillance video showed that she walked out of the room "fully clothed, smiling, and waiting for Sean," the defense said.