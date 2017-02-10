School Bus & Truck Collide in Marion County

A truck and a school bus collided in Marion County Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Prickett's Fort Road, according to Marion County 911 officials.

Officials said there were students on the bus at the time of the accident but that no one on the bus or in the truck was injured.

There is no word from law enforcement on how the accident happened at this time.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Sheriffs Department, and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.