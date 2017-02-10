State Police Arrest Two Men After Police Chase In Randolph County

West Virginia State Police arrested two men after a police chase in Randolph County on Thursday morning.

According to state police, they attempted to pull over a white Nissan Altima in Elkins, but the driver did not stop.

The vehicle crashed at the bottom of Laurel Mountain Road. The driver, Floyd Roby, and passenger, James Sparks, fled the vehicle on foot.

After twenty minutes, police caught and arrested the men.

Roby was wanted in Marion County for an Armed Robbery and a probation violation in Upshur County. Roby was released to U.S Marshals.

Sparks was arrested for obstructing an officer and fleeing the scene.