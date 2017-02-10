College Spotlight: Glenville State's High Scoring Offense

KIM STEPHENS: “We want games to look like our practices, not our opponent’s, and so we practice playing fast.”

Kim Stephens swears she isn’t doing much differently in her first season as Glenville State’s women’s basketball coach.

Whatever she’s doing…she’s doing it right.

Stephens has created the most efficient offense in the country by using the same system she played in as a Lady Pioneer.

"It all stems back to Bunky Harkleroad when I played here. I actually played in this same system my junior and senior year," said Stephens, who coached with Harkleroad at Sacramento State. "We play very fast. We shoot a lot. We spend a lot of our practice time shooting, so that way we can score the basketball, and everybody has the green light to let it fly. We put a lot of emphasis in rebounding. If you’re going to shoot it, you better be willing to go get it.”

The Pioneers average just around 97 points per game, and sit in second place in the Mountain East Conference with six games to play.

The leader of Glenville’s high-scoring offense is Paris McLeod, a junior guard from Michigan who averages 18 points per game, and has been named the conference’s player of the week three times. She says she loves running Glenville’s fast-paced offense.

“We always get a lot of shots up, and more shots mean more opportunities to score," said McLeod.

Added Stephens: “I knew she was a great player, I knew she had the tools, and so I’m not surprised one bit she’s playing as well as she is. She’s the type of player who you’ve got to take some stuff out of her game – simplify it, simplify it, simplify it – and we’ve done that. And she’s been playing great.”

Picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, the Lady Pioneers have been one of the surprises of the season in the MEC. Stephens would like to keep that momentum going into the postseason, but she knows there’s still more to take care of before March.

“We had the talk yesterday about trying to win every single game from here on out," said Stephens. "I don’t know if we can do that or not – I really don’t – but we’re going to try to win every single one.”