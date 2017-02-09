Cast Iron Cook Off Held as Part of Winter Blues Farmers Market

Thursday evening was the Winter Blues Farmers Market at Mylan Park.

The 12th annual Cast Iron Cook-off was held at the market by the Collaborative for the 21st Century Appalachian Cuisine to promote West Virginia Cuisine.

The grand champion winner of the competition was Chef Ted Hastings, an instructor at the Pierpont Culinary Academy.

Those participating used fresh ingredients from the market.

"They could go over to the farmer's market, and pick wonderful, fresh produce, and there are a lot who are producing in high towers, and some nice fresh things, that we can get at this time of year, and they put them together for some wonderful dishes. It's been so nice here. It's been smelling wonderful," said Beth Newcome, Chairman of the Board for Collaborative for 21st Century Appalachian Cuisine.

The Winter Blues Farmers Market is hosted by the West Virginia Farmers Market Association and the WVU Small Farms Center.