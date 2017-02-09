Elkins Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver

Elkins police arrested a man on a drug charge in Randolph County on Feb. 6.

Police said they made a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle.

The driver, Nicholas A. Owens, 21, from Elkins, told police he was speeding because his headlight was out and he didn't want to get stopped.

Officers said they could smell marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test.

During a search of Owens' vehicle, police say they found three baggies with a substance consistent with marijuana along with $1350 in cash.

Owens is charged with possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to Tygarts Valley Regional Jail.