Maidsville Man Arrested on Drug Charges

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested a Maidsville man on drug charges on Feb. 8.

Gerald A. Toothman, 27, sold heroin to an informant in his house in Maidsville last month according to the task force.

The task force executed a search warrant at Toothman's house. According to officials, eight bags of crystal methamphetamine with weights between approximately 32 grams and 57 grams, one bag of approximately 27 grams heroine and a hand gun were found during the search.

Toothman faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of heroin.